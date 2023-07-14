Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Local businesses band together in Henderson

Henderson Juice and Company struggling to make ends meet
Newscast Recording
By Haley Kerby
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Local businesses are the backbone of small towns.

In Henderson, these local businesses line the streets, but you may not be able to find one of them soon.

Henderson Juice and Company has until Sunday to make enough money to stay open and if not will close its doors.

Owner, Emily Hunter, took to Facebook earlier this week to ask the community for support. Other local businesses and customers responded.

Hunter said when she first made the post she felt embarrassed, “I felt like I was begging, but the support that I’ve seen is just crazy, it’s overwhelming and the businesses coming together is beautiful, it’s what it’s all about,” said Hunter.

Since then, various businesses including, Butler’s Apothecary, EveryBody Fitness and Sweet Pea’s gift shop, are offering deals when a customer comes in and shows a $25 receipt from the Juice and Company.

Chris Butler of Butler’s Apothecary said “Anytime someone is struggling we all band together to help one another out, we’re all in this together.”

Another business owner, Justin Kirtz, from Sweet Pea’s gift shop described how owning your own business is hard work and how people need to support independent businesses if they want to keep them around.

While the future remains unknown at this time for the Henderson Juice and Company, Hunter and other local business owners of Henderson will continue on and encourage the community to help by choosing local.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Body found inside Harriet Street house
EPD: Body found inside house on Harriet St.
Suspect at large after shooting on S. Garvin Street
Suspect at large after shooting on S. Garvin Street
Trash left in Ohio Co. road
Large load of remodeling trash dumped in Ohio Co. road
Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office releases more details after person hit by SUV
Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office releases more details after person hit by SUV

Latest News

FDA panel supports over-the-counter birth control pill
FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill
Community meeting held on riverfront improvement
Open house in Evansville takes suggestions to revitalize Ohio riverfront
HPD Narcan giveaway
HPD holds Narcan giveaway to help reduce overdoses
Tell City man sentenced to 3 years in prison for assault
Tell City man sentenced to 3 years in prison for assault