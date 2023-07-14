Local businesses band together in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Local businesses are the backbone of small towns.

In Henderson, these local businesses line the streets, but you may not be able to find one of them soon.

Henderson Juice and Company has until Sunday to make enough money to stay open and if not will close its doors.

Owner, Emily Hunter, took to Facebook earlier this week to ask the community for support. Other local businesses and customers responded.

Hunter said when she first made the post she felt embarrassed, “I felt like I was begging, but the support that I’ve seen is just crazy, it’s overwhelming and the businesses coming together is beautiful, it’s what it’s all about,” said Hunter.

Since then, various businesses including, Butler’s Apothecary, EveryBody Fitness and Sweet Pea’s gift shop, are offering deals when a customer comes in and shows a $25 receipt from the Juice and Company.

Chris Butler of Butler’s Apothecary said “Anytime someone is struggling we all band together to help one another out, we’re all in this together.”

Another business owner, Justin Kirtz, from Sweet Pea’s gift shop described how owning your own business is hard work and how people need to support independent businesses if they want to keep them around.

While the future remains unknown at this time for the Henderson Juice and Company, Hunter and other local business owners of Henderson will continue on and encourage the community to help by choosing local.

