HPD: Officers arrest alleged child rapist in Henderson

By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A 30-year-old man was arrested after Henderson Police say he raped, sodomized and sexually abused a child.

According to HPD, officers served an arrest warrant Friday on Matthew Ervin in the 3100 block of Stratman Road.

We’re told Ervin was arrested for two counts of Sexual Abuse 1st Degree – Victim under 12 years of age, two counts of Rape 1st Degree – Victim Under 12 years of age, four counts of Sodomy 1st Degree – Victim under 12 years of age.

Police say they began the investigation after learning of allegations beginning in April this year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295.

