HPD holds Narcan giveaway to help reduce overdoses

Newscast Recording
By Bernado Malone
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Henderson, Ky (WFIE) - Henderson Police officials are helping with the opioid crisis once again.

Officers with HPD gathered at the Dixon Hall police substation to hand out Narcan. This is the department’s fourth free Narcan giveaway.

HPD Narcan giveaway
HPD Narcan giveaway(wfie)

According to police, the goal is to stop deadly overdoses from fentanyl.

Officials say the number of deaths and overdoses are dropping.

Officer Briscoe Edwards says while Narcan isn’t a permanent fix -- it’s a step in the right direction

”We’ve used Narcan for a long time on overdoes,” said Edwards. “But our goal is to have nobody die. If we can do that by passing this out then this is what we’ll do.”

Police want to remind everyone, even if a person uses Narcan to reverse an overdose, they still need to consult a doctor.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

