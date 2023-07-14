Birthday Club
Henderson police searching for man who stole car with dog inside

By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Police in Henderson say they are looking for a stolen car and the man who took it.

Officials say the car was stolen from Hometown Liquor & Tobacco outlet on Sand Lane.

Security footage shows the man walking around the entrance, briefly go inside, and then get into the car and drive away.

Store employees say a customer left his car running to quickly go inside.

Officials say a dog was in the car at the time.

If you see this man, or know anything about the situation, you’re asked to contact Henderson police.

7/14 14 First Alert Sunrise