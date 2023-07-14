Henderson police searching for man who stole car with dog inside

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Police in Henderson say they are looking for a stolen car and the man who took it.

Officials say the car was stolen from Hometown Liquor & Tobacco outlet on Sand Lane.

Security footage shows the man walking around the entrance, briefly go inside, and then get into the car and drive away.

Store employees say a customer left his car running to quickly go inside.

Officials say a dog was in the car at the time.

If you see this man, or know anything about the situation, you’re asked to contact Henderson police.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.