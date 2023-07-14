Birthday Club
7/14 Friday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:18 AM CDT
(WFIE) - Breaking news overnight out of Hollywood, the union representing thousands of actors are now on strike.

Officials with SAG-AFTRA saying they were pushed to the limit.

Developing out of Evansville, police say one person is in the hospital after a shooting on South Garvin Street.

We have the latest in the investigation.

Right now in Henderson, police are searching for the person who stole a car outside the Hometown Liquor and Tobacco outlet with a dog inside.

We have a look at who you need to be on the lookout for.

Right now across the country, lottery fever is on the rise!

It comes as the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots keep on going up.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

