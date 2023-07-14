Birthday Club
FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill

Newscast Recording
By Jacee Caldwell
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Starting next year, women will soon be able to buy the contraceptive in the same aisle as cough drops or Tylenol.

This comes after the FDA approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill.

A local OBGYN says this is something to be excited about.

“Before the only really over-the-counter [contraceptive] options were condoms and that’s got significant failure rates,” said Women’s Health Center P.C. OBGYN Melissa Reisinger.

The FDA approved the pill known as Opill, which is manufactured by Perrigo.

It won’t be available until early next year, Dr. Reisinger says it’s something to get excited about now.

“If we’re preventing unintended pregnancies, that’s a great place to start,” said Reisinger.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports an estimated 45% of pregnancies in the U.S. are unintended.

What are the safety concerns with this pill?

Dr. Reisinger says there are very few who have a risk from taking it.

“Somebody who has an active breast cancer. Which the age group that would be using a birth control pill, that’s a pretty low percentage,” said Reisinger.

One question remains, how much will this cost? We still don’t know.

“If we’re really trying to target people who don’t have access to have a 15 minute conversation with a doctor, they’re also people who probably don’t have $50 a month to spend on birth control pills,” said Reisinger.

Regardless, she says this shows hope for the future.

“We need women to have choices,” said Reisinger.

As of right now, this pill won’t be covered by insurance because that would require a regulatory change by the federal government, which women’s advocates are urging to get implemented.

