EPD: Body found inside house on Harriet St.
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police officials say a body was found inside a boarded-up house Friday in Evansville.
According to police, a man found a body inside a home at the 1000 block of Harriet Street.
Officials say the man was checking out the boarded-up house and discovered a dead body inside.
We are told the body seemed like it had been in the house for a long period of time.
We will update you as this story develops.
