Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

EPD: Body found inside house on Harriet St.

Body found inside Harriet Street house
Body found inside Harriet Street house(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police officials say a body was found inside a boarded-up house Friday in Evansville.

According to police, a man found a body inside a home at the 1000 block of Harriet Street.

Officials say the man was checking out the boarded-up house and discovered a dead body inside.

We are told the body seemed like it had been in the house for a long period of time.

We will update you as this story develops.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Suspect at large after shooting on S. Garvin Street
Suspect at large after shooting on S. Garvin Street
Trash left in Ohio Co. road
Large load of remodeling trash dumped in Ohio Co. road
Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office releases more details after person hit by SUV
Marijuana and mushroom that police say were found in a Henderson home along with two small...
Task force: Large amount of drugs used for dealing found in home with 2 small children

Latest News

Generic police lights
HPD: Officers arrest alleged child rapist in Henderson
DCSO: Man arrested on theft charges, including stealing 4-wheeler
DCSO: Man arrested on theft charges, including stealing 4-wheeler
Old Ben Aquapark
Old Ben Aquapark gets ready for grand opening in Winslow
Austin Kusturin.
Trial date moved for man accused of double murder in Mt. Vernon