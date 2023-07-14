EPD: Body found inside house on Harriet St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police officials say a body was found inside a boarded-up house Friday in Evansville.

According to police, a man found a body inside a home at the 1000 block of Harriet Street.

Officials say the man was checking out the boarded-up house and discovered a dead body inside.

We are told the body seemed like it had been in the house for a long period of time.

We will update you as this story develops.

