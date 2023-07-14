DJ Balentine is back with the Aces

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Evansville Men’s Basketball has welcomed back its all-time leading scorer, but this time, in a coaching role. DJ Balentine returns to UE this season as the Director of Player Development on Head Coach David Ragland’s staff.

Balentine has plenty to pass on to the current team as one of the best to wear the Purple Aces uniform. He finished his UE career atop the all-time scoring list with 2,464 points, good for 4th all-time in Missouri Valley Conference history.

After serving as an assistant coach at Henderson State University in Arkansas last season, he is ready to be back at UE.

“You know, a lot of people have been reaching back saying, welcome home, and even though I’m not from here, it sure does feel like I am here. I always tell people, I may be from Kokomo, but my second home is for sure Evansville,” said Balentine. “All the text messages, all the tweets, all the Facebook messages I’ve missed so much. I recognize so many peoples’ names that I haven’t heard from in awhile, and it’s great to reconnect for sure.”

Balentine joins Peter Funk, who is another new addition to the coaching staff. Funk previously coached at Valparaiso, before coming to UE.

