Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

DCSO: Man arrested on theft charges, including stealing 4-wheeler

DCSO: Man arrested on theft charges, including stealing 4-wheeler
DCSO: Man arrested on theft charges, including stealing 4-wheeler(DCSO)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Sheriff’s Office officials say a man has been arrested on theft charges.

According to a press release, officials were dispatched Wednesday to the 2400 block of Browns Valley- Red Hill Road in reference to theft of items that include a 4-wheeler and tools.

Upon arrival, police deputies spoke with Shawn Miller Sr. who allowed them to look around his property.

Deputies say they located a 4-wheeler that appeared to match the description of the one reported stolen.

Officials say deputies were eventually able to obtain a search warrant and began to resume searching Miller’s property.

According to the press release, a Bear Playcraft boat trailer was located that was stolen out of Owensboro. There was an active stolen report from the Owensboro Police Department on the boat trailer.

Officials say they also located a stolen black Gatormade trailer with a serial number that had been removed.

Deputies say additionally on the property were three meth pipes, scales, eight rifles, and one handgun. Miller was arrested and booked in the Daviess County Detention Center.

Officials say Miller is being charged with receiving stolen property, drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm, destruction of a VIN number, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Suspect at large after shooting on S. Garvin Street
Suspect at large after shooting on S. Garvin Street
Trash left in Ohio Co. road
Large load of remodeling trash dumped in Ohio Co. road
Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office releases more details after person hit by SUV
Marijuana and mushroom that police say were found in a Henderson home along with two small...
Task force: Large amount of drugs used for dealing found in home with 2 small children

Latest News

Body found inside Harriet Street house
EPD: Body found inside house on Harriet St.
Generic police lights
HPD: Officers arrest alleged child rapist in Henderson
Old Ben Aquapark
Old Ben Aquapark gets ready for grand opening in Winslow
Austin Kusturin.
Trial date moved for man accused of double murder in Mt. Vernon