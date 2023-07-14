DCSO: Man arrested on theft charges, including stealing 4-wheeler

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Sheriff’s Office officials say a man has been arrested on theft charges.

According to a press release, officials were dispatched Wednesday to the 2400 block of Browns Valley- Red Hill Road in reference to theft of items that include a 4-wheeler and tools.

Upon arrival, police deputies spoke with Shawn Miller Sr. who allowed them to look around his property.

Deputies say they located a 4-wheeler that appeared to match the description of the one reported stolen.

Officials say deputies were eventually able to obtain a search warrant and began to resume searching Miller’s property.

According to the press release, a Bear Playcraft boat trailer was located that was stolen out of Owensboro. There was an active stolen report from the Owensboro Police Department on the boat trailer.

Officials say they also located a stolen black Gatormade trailer with a serial number that had been removed.

Deputies say additionally on the property were three meth pipes, scales, eight rifles, and one handgun. Miller was arrested and booked in the Daviess County Detention Center.

Officials say Miller is being charged with receiving stolen property, drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm, destruction of a VIN number, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

