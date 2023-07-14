Community gets together for Music at the Park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Community members gathered at Lorraine Park for ‘Music in the Park’. The event was free to the public and included food trucks, half pot and more.

The Better Than Nothin’ Band performed live at the event while some community members decided to take a swim in Lorraine Pool, which was also open and available to the public during the event.

This is the sixth year of the event and the fourth event this summer.

”Well Evansville has 65 city parks and most people don’t realize that,” says Jill Trautvetter, Executive Director of Evansville Parks Foundation. “And we really only highlight seven every summer. So we wanna get people to come to parks and playgrounds that they don’t normally go to if they don’t live in that neighborhood or they don’t live on that side of town. We want people to come out and explore all the great things Evansville has to offer.”

The next ‘Music in the Park’ event takes place at Howell Park July on 27.

