Century-old home in Owensboro sold at auction

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A 142-year-old home in the heart of Owensboro was recently sold at auction.

The home was built in 1881 and was once part of a 1,600 acre farm. The land slowly chiseled away or was bought out. The home now sits on 1.17 acres of land. It includes the home and a large horse stable

Its rich history and heritage stems from generations of one family, the Stevensons.

Most recently. the late Jane Latimer Stevenson owned the property. Jane was a guidance counselor at Daviess County High School for 32 years. She passed in December of 2022.

Kurtz Auction & Realty’s, Amy Whistle, was put in charge of the estate from there on out.

She got the home ready for auction by going through and clearing out decades of memories of the Stevenson family and Jane herself.

She said while cleaning, she found letters sent to Jane from former students over the years. “She was extremely well thought of and loved by all of her students,” Whistle said of Jane.

Auctioneer Whistle said of the home and location, “You have what looks like an old farm house with a barn in the back sitting in the middle of one of the most sought after areas in Owensboro.”

The house went up for auction on June 29th and was sold for $435,000 to Lisa Kassinger.

Kassinger said she plans on living in the home while refurbishing it. She plans to preserve the decades of history and heritage left behind.

