Anonymous tip leads to massive drug bust in Rockport

Rockport drug bust
Rockport drug bust(Spencer County Sheriff's Office)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCKPORT, Ind. (WFIE) Three suspects were arrested Thursday while agencies carried out a large-scale drug investigation in Spencer County.

We’re told the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police, Santa Claus Police Department and Rockport Police Department began the investigation after one of the agencies received an anonymous tip about drug activity in the county.

Deputies say they arrested three suspects during the investigation and found methamphetamine, marijuana, heroin, controlled substances, drug paraphernalia and various other items related to drug trafficking during the search.

Law enforcement officials also believe evidence points towards transactions involving juveniles. The three suspects arrested include:

Robert Cotton, of Rockport, Ind. -- Dealing Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Narcotic Drug, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Legend Drug, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia and Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

Charles Carf, of Jasper, Ind. -- Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Narcotic Drug, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Legend Drug, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia and Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

Patricia Sandage of Rockport, Ind. -- Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Narcotic Drug, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Legend Drug, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia and Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

Robert Cotton, Charles Carf and Patricia Sandage
Robert Cotton, Charles Carf and Patricia Sandage(Spencer County Sheriff's Office)

