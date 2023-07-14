Air condition technicians hard at work amid heat wave

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As the heat index Friday stretched into the triple digits, air conditioner technicians rushed to repair units around the city.

Mariah Schneider is a technician and administrator for Schneider Heating and Air Incorporated. She said extreme heat waves like this one are often the time when people have problems with their cooling units.

“The way it seems sometimes, it’s the hottest day of the year or a weekday or weeknight that it’s going to break down,” Schneider said.

Schneider said this is one of the company’s busiest times of year, meaning an “all hands-on deck” situation.

“There’s a lot of long days and late nights that we’re working right now, but like I said, we’re trying to get to everyone as quick as we can,” she said.

Schneider said when it is this hot, it can quickly become a health hazard, meaning their team works to get the air back on for customers with broken units as quickly as possible. She said usually with the team working long hours, they can handle about 12 to 15 jobs per person per day.

The technicians now must prioritize a situation if it is dire.

Since waiting for a technician in the summer heat is not always ideal, Schneider said there are a few preventative measures you can take to make sure your unit is taken care of properly.

“Sometimes a breakdown is going to be inevitable, but making sure you change your filter, keep up with that,” Schneider said. “Making sure you’re not blowing things into your air conditioner is going to make it run most efficient right now.”

One of the biggest culprits of broken or not-functioning-properly units is cut grass and cotton wood according to Schneider. She said these things can clog the filters and get into the coils.

Schneider said her team recommends having your unit inspected and cleaned in the early spring to make sure your unit will be in good shape before it is really needed.

