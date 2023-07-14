Birthday Club
11-year-old suffers severe burns from acid attack on school playground

Deaira Summers, 11, was attacked with acid at an elementary school playground in Detroit. She spent three days in the hospital. (Source: WDIV, family photos)
By Rod Meloni, WDIV
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DETROIT (WDIV) – An 11-year-old girl is recovering from severe burns after another girl threw acid on her during a fight at a school playground.

Deaira Summers was attacked on Sunday at the playground at Vernor Elementary School in Detroit. She spent three days at Children’s Hospital being treated for severe, painful burns all over her back, legs, and arms.

It started with a fight at the playground that Deaira said she was not a part of. Her family said two girls in their early teens – one of them being Deaira’s cousin – were involved in the fight.

Deaira’s family said one of the girl’s mothers handed her child a bottle filled with acid. They said the girl then threw the acid at Deaira, her cousins, and her siblings.

“Two seconds later, it started like burning and went through my shirt, my shorts,” Deaira said.

Deaira suffered burns on her back, legs, and arms. She ran home after the attack.

“I was screaming, and I was crying,” Deaira said.

Deaira’s mother said this will scar her daughter for life.

“It was a traumatizing event that took place, and she’s going to remember this for the rest of her life,” she said.

Detroit police are investigating. Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 WDIV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

