Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of another scam

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies with the Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office say phone scammers are at it again.

They have received several reports that people are receiving phone calls from someone claiming to be a Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputy informing them they have a warrant for their arrest for missing a court appearance.

The potential victims are told that their outstanding warrant can be settled by purchasing gift cards or providing a pre-paid debit card number.

In the reported cases, the scammers are using the names of actual Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputies.

While it is common for law enforcement officers to contact individuals over the phone to follow up on ongoing investigations, the Sheriff’s Office never requests payment over the phone to satisfy outstanding warrants.

You are advised to treat any unsolicited caller who requests payment, money card numbers, or personally identifiable information with extreme skepticism, regardless of who the caller claims to represent.

TIPS to avoid being scammed:

  • Never give personally identifiable information over the phone
  • Do not agree to meet a caller in-person
  • Check bank statements and credit reports for fraud on a routine basis

