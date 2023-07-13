Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

USSSA Pride has final night in Evansville

USSSA Pride has final night in Evansville
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Cameron Shelton in 2017
14 News Investigates: Documents show details behind firing of HPD Officer
Zachary Carey
6 weeks later, family still looking for Evansville man who went missing in Warrick Co.
EPD: Woman facing multiple charges after leading officers on brief chase
EPD: Woman facing multiple charges after leading officers on brief chase
DCSO: Man arrested on multiple drug charges during traffic stop
DCSO: Man arrested on multiple drug charges during traffic stop
Evansville doctor accused of a hit and run Saturday
Sheriff: Evansville plastic surgeon crashes BMW while drunk driving

Latest News

Bombers win over Jockeys
Bombers win over Jockeys
USSSA Pride has final night in Evansville
USSSA Pride has final night in Evansville
Bombers win over Jockeys
Bombers win over Jockeys
Evansville City Swim Meet at Deaconess Aquatic Center
City Swim Meet happening this weekend in Evansville