Trial pushed back again for wife of slain Evansville firefighter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Elizabeth Fox-Doerr’s trial is now set for October 23.

It had been set to start later this month.

Court records show the request was made by the defense during an attorney conference Wednesday.

Fox-Doerr is charged with murder for the death of her husband, Robert Doerr.

The Evansville Firefighter was shot to death outside his Oakley Street home in February 2019.

The other man charged with murder in this case, Larry Richmond, Sr., is still scheduled to go to trial November 13.

