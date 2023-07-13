Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Trial pushed back again for wife of slain Evansville firefighter

Elizabeth Fox-Doerr
Elizabeth Fox-Doerr(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Elizabeth Fox-Doerr’s trial is now set for October 23.

It had been set to start later this month.

Court records show the request was made by the defense during an attorney conference Wednesday.

[Previous: Wife and convicted murderer both charged in death of Evansville firefighter]

Fox-Doerr is charged with murder for the death of her husband, Robert Doerr.

The Evansville Firefighter was shot to death outside his Oakley Street home in February 2019.

[Previous: Trial set for man accused of killing Evansville firefighter]

The other man charged with murder in this case, Larry Richmond, Sr., is still scheduled to go to trial November 13.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Cameron Shelton in 2017
14 News Investigates: Documents show details behind firing of HPD Officer
Henderson Police Chief Heath Cox
Henderson’s Assistant City Manager terminated
Crews called to rollover crash in Evansville
Former VP Mike Pence stops in Evansville for private event
Former Vice President Mike Pence attends private Evansville event
Henderson eatery officially closing Sunday

Latest News

Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of another scam
American Heritage at Evansville riverfront
American Heritage makes another stop at Evansville riverfront
30-year-old James See
Mt. Vernon man sentenced to prison for meth charges in Posey Co.
WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert: Lane closures planned in McLean Co.