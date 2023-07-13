Birthday Club
Traffic Alert: Lane closures planned in McLean Co.

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say there are a few traffic alerts drivers need to be aware of this week.

According to a release, three bridges in McLean County where crews are performing maintenance and installing navigational lighting will have lane closures.

Those improvements will happen on KY 81, KY 85 and US 431 bridges.

Officials say work is expected to be completed by August 15.

Drivers should stay alert while driving near the work zone.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

