Thursday Sunrise Headlines

7/13 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(WFIE) - We are on alert today as a few strong to severe storms could make their way into the Tri-State.

14 First Alert Meteorologist Byron Douglas has a look at the latest models.

Breaking news overnight from Hollywood, the Screen Actors Guild says contract negotiations with major studios have failed.

Now they say a strike could start as soon as this morning.

Happening today, local economic leaders want to know what you’d like to see along the Ohio River.

Find out when you can participate in a public meeting.

Right now, you have the chance to win nearly $900 million.

That’s because no one won last night’s Powerball jackpot.

Find out how much it’s up to and how long you have to buy a ticket.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

