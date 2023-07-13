Tell City Wendy’s sharing 100% of next Wednesday’s proceeds to Sgt. Glenn’s family
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Tell City’s mayor says the Wendy’s in town is giving back to the family of Sgt. Heather Glenn.
A post says next Wednesday, July 19, from 6:30 a.m. to midnight, 100% of the restaurant’s proceeds will go to them.
Wendy’s is on Highway 66 in Tell City.
Sgt. Glenn was killed in the line of duty June 3 at Perry County Memorial Hospital.
She was a 20 year veteran of the department.
