Task force: Large amount of drugs used for dealing found in home with 2 small children

Marijuana and mushroom that police say were found in a Henderson home along with two small children(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Members of Henderson Joint Task Force say they executed a search warrant Wednesday at a home on North Adams Street.

They say they found about three pounds of marijuana, over a pound of psilocybin mushrooms (Magic Mushrooms), ecstasy pills, a handgun, and other drug trafficking evidence.

Officials say Tyrone Williams, Stanley Ward, and two children under the age of four were all in the home.

They say both men have several previous felony convictions spanning several states.

The suspects face trafficking, possession, and endangering minor charges.

Officials say if you notice drug activity in your area, you can anonymously call Henderson Police at 270-831-1295 or the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 270-826-2713.

A mug shot for Williams was not yet available.

Tyrone Williams
Tyrone Williams(Henderson County Jail)

