School supply giveaway being held in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - You might be already thinking about back to school for your student.

In Henderson, police and the NAACP is hosting a school supply giveaway called “Hands over Henderson”

It’ll be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday July 29.

It’s first come, first serve at the John F. Kennedy Center.

There will be backpacks, pencils, paper, child safety ID cards, and more.

The event is totally free.

