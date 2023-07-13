Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

School supply giveaway being held in Henderson

(Pixabay / MGN)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - You might be already thinking about back to school for your student.

In Henderson, police and the NAACP is hosting a school supply giveaway called “Hands over Henderson”

It’ll be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday July 29.

It’s first come, first serve at the John F. Kennedy Center.

There will be backpacks, pencils, paper, child safety ID cards, and more.

The event is totally free.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Cameron Shelton in 2017
14 News Investigates: Documents show details behind firing of HPD Officer
Zachary Carey
6 weeks later, family still looking for Evansville man who went missing in Warrick Co.
EPD: Woman facing multiple charges after leading officers on brief chase
EPD: Woman facing multiple charges after leading officers on brief chase
DCSO: Man arrested on multiple drug charges during traffic stop
DCSO: Man arrested on multiple drug charges during traffic stop
Evansville doctor accused of a hit and run Saturday
Sheriff: Evansville plastic surgeon crashes BMW while drunk driving

Latest News

Crews called to rollover crash in Evansville
Police lights generic
Crews called to four wheeler crash in Henderson Co.
Four Indiana counties give away wildflower seeds to help bees
Indiana counties give away wildflower seeds to support pollinators
Evansville area martial artist could be first woman to receive 9th degree black belt
Evansville martial artist could be first woman to receive 9th degree black belt