Owensboro Fire Department works towards limiting cancer risk

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s no secret a career in firefighting comes with lots of dangers, but one thing people don’t often think about is the risk of cancer.

Earlier this week, Owensboro Fire Chief James Howard took the time to address this concern.

He highlighted the increased exposure firefighters have to toxic chemicals, which in turn increases the risk of developing cancer.

On a national level, firefighters are at a 14% higher risk of dying from cancer and at risk of contracting specific cancers like non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and skin cancer.

“We get the chemicals in our bodies in different ways,” explains Chief Howard. “We breathe them in, we have them come in contact with our skin, which is an easy way to get in our body, or by ingesting them.”

Chief Howard described the best practices in reducing these risks, including wearing full personal protective equipment and immediately removing toxic substances as soon as possible after being exposed.

