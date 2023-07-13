Birthday Club
Mt. Vernon man sentenced to prison for meth charges in Posey Co.

30-year-old James See
30-year-old James See(Posey County Prosecutor's Office)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Mount Vernon man will serve prison time after being convicted of dealing meth in Posey County.

According to a release, 30-year-old James See was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to dealing meth.

Officials say back in December of 2021, See delivered meth to an undercover police informant.

He was arrested on April 14, 2022 as a result of an undercover drug investigation conducted by the Posey County Drug Task Force which began in August 2021.

[Related Story: Sheriff: 14 people charged after undercover drug operation in Posey Co.]

See is now classified as a habitual offender under Indiana law with multiple prior felony convictions, including burglary, receiving stolen property and theft.




