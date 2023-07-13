Mt. Vernon man sentenced to prison for meth charges in Posey Co.

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Mount Vernon man will serve prison time after being convicted of dealing meth in Posey County.

According to a release, 30-year-old James See was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to dealing meth.

Officials say back in December of 2021, See delivered meth to an undercover police informant.

He was arrested on April 14, 2022 as a result of an undercover drug investigation conducted by the Posey County Drug Task Force which began in August 2021.

See is now classified as a habitual offender under Indiana law with multiple prior felony convictions, including burglary, receiving stolen property and theft.

30-year-old James See (Posey County Prosecutor's Office)

