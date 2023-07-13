METS continues free rides for seniors after seeing jump in ridership

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Metropolitan Evansville Transit System and SWIRCA announced this week they will be extending their ongoing free bus ride program until the end of the year.

The program began in January and offers free rides to people with disabilities and seniors 65 years and older who live in Evansville.

“Since January, we have seen ridership increase by 50 percent amongst the older adult and disabled populations in response to this new program,” said SWIRCA’s President, Rhonda Zuber. “Due to additional funding and demand for these types of services, we are delighted to extend this free service for another 6 months for our most vulnerable residents.”

According to officials, more than 60,000 free bus rides have been provided by SWIRCA and METS since the program began.

“We are grateful to SWIRCA & More for their continued support as we work together to provide free rides for the people of Evansville,” says Todd Robertson, Executive Director of Transportation Services.

In order to qualify for a free ride, seniors are asked to provide their current state-issued photo ID showing proof of age. Officials say those under the age of 65 will need to go to METS with their Medicare card and current state-issued photo ID to receive a free METS discount card.

