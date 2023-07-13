Birthday Club
Memorial for Sgt. Glenn coming down; Permanent memorial in the works

Memorial for Sgt. Heather Glenn
Memorial for Sgt. Heather Glenn(Tell City Police)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Tell City Police say they will collect the gifts and flowers from Sergeant Heather Glenn’s vehicle Thursday.

Police say they will also move her vehicle from city hall. That’s expected to happen at sunset.

They say they will preserve the many gifts for her family and the department.

Police say they intend on working toward a way to permanently memorialize Sergeant Glenn.

She was killed in the line of duty June 3 at Perry County Memorial Hospital.

Her funeral was Monday.

