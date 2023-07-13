Memorial for Sgt. Glenn coming down; Permanent memorial in the works

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Tell City Police say they will collect the gifts and flowers from Sergeant Heather Glenn’s vehicle Thursday.

Police say they will also move her vehicle from city hall. That’s expected to happen at sunset.

They say they will preserve the many gifts for her family and the department.

Police say they intend on working toward a way to permanently memorialize Sergeant Glenn.

[Related: Tell City Wendy’s sharing 100% of next Wednesday’s proceeds to Sgt. Glenn’s family]

She was killed in the line of duty June 3 at Perry County Memorial Hospital.

Her funeral was Monday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.