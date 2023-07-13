Lloyd4U preps done on Evansville’s west side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were on the Lloyd Expressway on the west side Thursday.

Officials tell us it was preparation for the Lloyd4U project.

[Previous: ‘Lloyd4U’ project coming to Evansville]

Crews were near the Barker exit doing geotechnical work in preparation for the sound barrier that will be installed in that section.

That work was completed Wednesday, so traffic is moving normally now.

The Lloyd4U Project is made up of 17 smaller projects, stretching from the Posey to the Warrick County lines.

They include replacing pavement and bridges, as well as improving intersections and widening the road in places.

Project officials say the state is investing more than $150 million in the work, which they expect to take about four years.

Phase 1 construction is expected to start next spring.

Lloyd Expressway construction on Evansville's west side (WFIE)

