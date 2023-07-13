Birthday Club
Large load of remodeling trash dumped in Ohio Co. road

Trash left in Ohio Co. road
Trash left in Ohio Co. road(Ohio County Solid Waste)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Solid waste officials in Ohio County are asking for information that will help them find the person responsible for a big mess.

They say someone decided to dispose of their remodeling trash in the middle of Johnson School Road.

Officials ask anyone who might have noticed a vehicle loaded with the material to please call them or the Sheriff’s Office.

They say if the person is found, they will be fully prosecuted.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

