Installation expected to start next week on Victory Theatre sign

Victory Threatre in the 1920's and a rendering of the new sign on the building(Kelley Coures)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Victory in downtown Evansville will soon get an upgrade 100 years in the making.

Efforts to get a replica sign that looks like the one from the 1920′s has paid off, and installation is expected to start next Monday.

Executive Director of Metro Development Kelley Coures says a lighting ceremony is set for August 11 at 7:30 p.m.

This comes after supply chain issues stalled installation.

Funds for the sign were raised through donations.

Victory Theatre's new sign
Victory Theatre's new sign(Kelley Coures)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

