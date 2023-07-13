Installation expected to start next week on Victory Theatre sign

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Victory in downtown Evansville will soon get an upgrade 100 years in the making.

Efforts to get a replica sign that looks like the one from the 1920′s has paid off, and installation is expected to start next Monday.

Executive Director of Metro Development Kelley Coures says a lighting ceremony is set for August 11 at 7:30 p.m.

This comes after supply chain issues stalled installation.

Funds for the sign were raised through donations.

Victory Theatre's new sign (Kelley Coures)

