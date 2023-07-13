Installation expected to start next week on Victory Theatre sign
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Victory in downtown Evansville will soon get an upgrade 100 years in the making.
Efforts to get a replica sign that looks like the one from the 1920′s has paid off, and installation is expected to start next Monday.
Executive Director of Metro Development Kelley Coures says a lighting ceremony is set for August 11 at 7:30 p.m.
This comes after supply chain issues stalled installation.
Funds for the sign were raised through donations.
