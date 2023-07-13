Indiana counties give away wildflower seeds to support pollinators

Poseyville, Ind. (WFIE) - The Soil and Water Districts of Posey, Gibson, Warrick and Vanderburgh County are asking for help planting native plants to support declining pollinator populations.

According to the USDA, one out of every three bites of food we eat comes from the help of pollinators like bees, butterflies, birds, bats and other insects.

According to the district technician with the Posey County Soil and Water District, Megan Ritterskamp, these important pollinators are in danger.

“It is a hyper alarming decline, actually. Over the last couple of decades we’ve seen almost three-quarters of our flying insect populations disappear,” she said. “So, we really are having a crisis with our flying insect population, and that has a whole gamut of consequences.”

Ritterskamp said the biggest reason for this decline in pollinators is habitat loss.

“These insects don’t have the native plants that they need for food and shelter.”

Ritterskamp said the four southwestern Indiana counties received a grant earlier this year from Clean Water Indiana to fund “pollinator plots,” or areas of land supporting the native plants and wildflower habitats that pollinators need to thrive.

Anyone in these counties can start a pollinator plot through the new program Ritterskamp said.

“Every little bit counts. Every native plants counts,” she said. “So, whether you have an apartment with a patio, and you can just do one little pot with a native plant in it, or you have three acres of land that you want to put into pollinator production. Every little bit counts.”

She said anyone with less than half an acre of land in these counties can come to their local district to pick up seed packets at no charge.

However, for those wanting to start a pollinator plot with more land, there is an application process to receive larger quantities of the seed and compensation for the labor costs of planting.

“When you support the native plants, not only are you supporting the native insects and bird populations as well, and it just leads to that whole circle of ecology where everything is connected,” she said.

Ritterskamp said seed supplies for pollinator plots are offered on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Jon Neufelder and his wife Donna are participants in Posey County’s program. Together they said they own about 85 acres of land. They said they rent out about half of their property to their neighbors to farm corn and soybeans.

However, the couple has several acres surrounding those fields filled with planted buckwheat, milkweed, Queen Anne’s lace, bee bombs, black-eyed Susans, and a number of other native plants.

Jon is a self-acclaimed lover of animals. He said he loves to watch the occasional quail he gets on his property. He also keeps three bee colonies on his property.

Jon said he is not concerned with losing money from not using the land for farming.

“We could probably squeeze out an acre or two more, but for a marginal return,” he said. “To me it’s not worth it for just a little bit of income.”

Instead, Jon said he is more concerned about the loss of biodiversity that comes with monoculture.

“If you put every acre in the same crop, you get monocultures, and it tends to restrict your wildlife growth. You’re just not going to have any insects.”

