ILEARN Scores Show a Decline in Many Categories for Students

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Statewide ILEARN scores are down in many categories for elementary and middle school students.

The test is broken down into 4 categories – English Language Arts, Math, Science and Social Studies.

The ILEARN assessment is given annually to students from 3rd to 8th grade. The Indiana Department of Education released those scores for 2023.

This year, just under 41% of Indiana students were considered proficient in English and in math. 37.6% were proficient in science and just over 39% were proficient in social studies.

English and science scores were lower than last year. Math saw improvement by 1.5% and social studies improved by 0.7%.

“I was not surprised because we’ve been seeing this trend ever since covid hit us,” said Huntington Learning Center owner Madhukar Velid.

Pre-pandemic testing scores are up to 10% higher compared to now in every category.

“I would’ve been surprised if the scores showed significant improvement,” said Huntington Learning Center teacher Christopher Cashel-Crodo.

Looking at elementary and middle schools within the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation … on average just under 34% of students were proficient in English, 33.66% were proficient in math, under 30% were proficient in science and 25.08% were proficient in social studies.

“It’s not that they don’t have drive, it’s just that they don’t have the right tools with them,” said Velid.

The EVSC sent us a statement saying although these may not be the best results, they were ‘pleased to see continued improvement trends as students move from one grade level to the next.’

There are resources like Huntington Learning Center who are there to help students with tests like these, the best they can.

“We work one-on-one or in small groups. I get to meet the students, I get to give them assignments and I can see what the skills are that they’re missing,” said Cashel-Crodo.

“We want all of the students to be successful in the school year,” said Velid.

The report does show the scores down to every elementary and middle school in Indiana. To see that more in-depth, you can find that here.

