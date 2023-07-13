Hot and humid with scattered storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures pushed toward 90 on Thursday with the humidity making it feel closer to 100. Scattered showers and storms possible Thursday night, the sunny and humid again on Friday with a high in the lower 90s. Over the weekend, showers and storms will be likely early on Saturday. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible. Partly sunny and humid on Sunday with highs near 90. The active pattern will continue through next week with daily chances for storms. Highs will climb into the upper 80s and lows will drop to near 70.

