Hopkins Co. Schools continues to look for more bus drivers

By Steve Mehling
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s hard to believe that in less than a month, students across the Tri-State will be lining the seats of a school bus once again.

A national headline last year that some schools hope to mitigate this year -- a need for bus drivers.

“The more bus drivers we have, the sooner students will get home in the afternoon,” said Hopkins County Schools Assistant Superintendent Dr. Andy Belcher.

Dr. Belcher says their hiring efforts have been successful so far this summer, with multiple applicants applying to be either drivers or bus monitors.

He says the need still remains however.

“There’s really not a specific number we’re looking to hire,” Dr. Belcher said. “We wouldn’t cut it off at number ‘x,’ we’re just looking to hire the best people in our community.”

Hopkins Co. Schools faced driver shortages, as did many of our Tri-State counties, that crippled drop-off times in the afternoon.

Dr. Belcher is hoping that timing will improve with more drivers, and from work the transportation department has done to reroute some of their former bus routes.

“[Hopefully] We can see some arrival times in the afternoon a little bit sooner than what it was last year,” Dr. Belcher said. “That all depends on the number of drivers we have.”

Dr. Belcher says they’ve already taken on some additional drivers since last year. A step in the right direction -- a step he attributes to their work environment.

“We think our culture is a big part of why we’re seeing some good news in all our departments including transportation,” Dr. Belcher said.

He added that increased bonuses for current employees to help recruit -- and increased pay wages approved by the board -- have attracted more applicants.

“Our bus drivers are going to get paid a little bit more this year,” Dr. Belcher said. “Hopefully that’ll help people make the decision to come on board and work for us driving a school bus.”

Dr. Belcher didn’t specify how many drivers short they currently stand at, but he says they’re looking to hire as many folks as possible heading into the school year.

“We’re going to keep your students safe, as safe as we possibly can,” Dr. Belcher said. “We’re always going to make decisions that puts their safety first.”

If you’re interested in becoming a bus driver or bus monitor for Hopkins Co. Schools, you can find additional information on their website.

The job covers the cost of CDL (Commercial Driver’s License) training, comes with various benefits, and the starting wage for drivers sits currently at $14.26/hr.

Hopkins Co. Schools has been voted the best place to work in the county for four years in a row.

