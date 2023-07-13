Birthday Club
GCSO: Woman arrested after search warrant leads to drugs, stolen car discovery

39-year-old Amanda Hardiman
39-year-old Amanda Hardiman(Gibson County Sheriff's Office)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A woman is facing charges after deputies say they served her with a search warrant.

According to a release, that happened Wednesday, July 12.

Officers say they arrived in the 4000 block of West 200 South to attempt to serve a warrant on 39-year-old Amanda Hardiman.

After arriving on scene, deputies say they could see illegal drugs in plain view. This then led to the sheriff’s department applying for a search warrant.

Deputies say once they secured the property Hardiman pulled into the driveway of the home.

Hardiman was then arrested.

While waiting for the search warrant, officers ran the plates to the car Hardiman had been driving. They discovered the car was reported stolen.

Hardiman was arrested and booked into the Gibson County Jail. She has since posted a $750 bond.

She is facing possession of meth, possession of a hypodermic needle, auto theft, and driving while suspended charges.

