Evansville Police on high alert for speeders as deadly crashes continue

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As more fatal accidents continue to happen statewide, the Evansville Police Department says officers are stepping up to keep drivers and passengers safe.

According to EPD Sgt. Anna Gray, the department plans on raising awareness about the dangers of speeding and urging drivers to obey speed limits.

From July 10 to July 31, EPD officers will be on high alert for speeding vehicles while taking part in the Speeding Slows You Down campaign.

“Not only is speeding illegal, it’s also deadly,” says the police department. “In 2021, speeding killed 252 people in Indiana, accounting for more than one-quarter of all crash fatalities. Tragically, there was a dramatic increase (15%) in speeding-related crash fatalities from 2021-2022.”

We’re told nearly 300 fatalities are projected this year, which is higher than the number of speeding deaths recorded in 2022.

EPD officials are reminding everyone that no matter how good you are as a driver, “speeding slows you down.”

“Much like impaired driving, speeding can have deadly consequences for the driver, passengers, and pedestrians,” officers say. “Speeding reduces a driver’s ability to steer safely around another vehicle, a hazardous object, or an unexpected curve.”

Sgt. Gray tells us officers see people speeding everyday and that speed limit signs are not suggestions.

