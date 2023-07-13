Evansville martial artist could be first woman to receive 9th degree black belt

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One local martial artist will be testing for her 9th degree black belt.

Chief Master Cheryl Brice has been doing martial arts almost her whole life and is in Phoenix getting ready for her big test Thursday.

Martial Arts isn’t just a hobby for Cheryl Brice. It’s been her life, her career, her passion, and her lifestyle for the past 44 years.

Now it’s time for Brice to test for the highest American Taekwondo Association Martial Arts belt rank – the 9th degree black belt.

“I’m not gonna be cocky, I’m just saying I’m ready. Ya know I would have to really screw up not to pass, that’s not gonna happen at all,” said Brice.

Her test will be performing a choreographed routine of her fighting off attackers, breaking boards and showing off her skills in front of a panel of judges at the ATA World Expo.

Her friends and family haven’t held back on showing their support.

“My friends in the ATA, it’s kind of emotional, are 100 percent behind me, so excited to see this happen. It’s kind of joyful to share it with the other women in the association,” said Brice.

Seven other Chief Master Instructors will be testing at the event, including another woman. If Brice passes, she could be the first, or one of the first, women to ever receive the belt.

“When I trained, I was the only woman in my school for years. That’s changing now. It can still be a man’s world, but we’re there. We’re breaking records,” said Brice.

Immediately following Brice’s testing, she’ll be competing for her last time for four world titles.

“It’s my last hoorah,” said Brice.

Brice has many of her students also testing and competing for titles, including her 23-year-old daughter who will be testing for her 5th degree black belt.

