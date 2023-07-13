Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Evansville martial artist could be first woman to receive 9th degree black belt

Evansville area martial artist could be first woman to receive 9th degree black belt
By Jacee Caldwell
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One local martial artist will be testing for her 9th degree black belt.

Chief Master Cheryl Brice has been doing martial arts almost her whole life and is in Phoenix getting ready for her big test Thursday.

Martial Arts isn’t just a hobby for Cheryl Brice. It’s been her life, her career, her passion, and her lifestyle for the past 44 years.

Now it’s time for Brice to test for the highest American Taekwondo Association Martial Arts belt rank – the 9th degree black belt.

“I’m not gonna be cocky, I’m just saying I’m ready. Ya know I would have to really screw up not to pass, that’s not gonna happen at all,” said Brice.

Her test will be performing a choreographed routine of her fighting off attackers, breaking boards and showing off her skills in front of a panel of judges at the ATA World Expo.

Her friends and family haven’t held back on showing their support.

“My friends in the ATA, it’s kind of emotional, are 100 percent behind me, so excited to see this happen. It’s kind of joyful to share it with the other women in the association,” said Brice.

Seven other Chief Master Instructors will be testing at the event, including another woman. If Brice passes, she could be the first, or one of the first, women to ever receive the belt.

“When I trained, I was the only woman in my school for years. That’s changing now. It can still be a man’s world, but we’re there. We’re breaking records,” said Brice.

Immediately following Brice’s testing, she’ll be competing for her last time for four world titles.

“It’s my last hoorah,” said Brice.

Brice has many of her students also testing and competing for titles, including her 23-year-old daughter who will be testing for her 5th degree black belt.

We wish them all the best of luck.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Cameron Shelton in 2017
14 News Investigates: Documents show details behind firing of HPD Officer
Zachary Carey
6 weeks later, family still looking for Evansville man who went missing in Warrick Co.
EPD: Woman facing multiple charges after leading officers on brief chase
EPD: Woman facing multiple charges after leading officers on brief chase
DCSO: Man arrested on multiple drug charges during traffic stop
DCSO: Man arrested on multiple drug charges during traffic stop
Evansville doctor accused of a hit and run Saturday
Sheriff: Evansville plastic surgeon crashes BMW while drunk driving

Latest News

Traffic Alert: Crews called to rollover crash in Evansville
Police lights generic
Crews called to four wheeler crash in Henderson Co.
Four Indiana counties give away wildflower seeds to help bees
Indiana counties give away wildflower seeds to support pollinators
Kids in Owensboro learning about money and entrepreneurship
Western Ky. nonprofit provides immersive entrepreneur program to students