EPD, ISP teaming up for ‘Speeding Slows You Down’ campaign

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Happening now through the end of the month, Evansville police are teaming up with Indiana State Police for the “Speeding Slows You Down” campaign.

Officials say law enforcement will be on high alert to stop people from speeding.

Troopers say speeding killed 252 people across Indiana in 2021. Early data from 2022 shows that number jumped up to 290.

While this year, officials say the number could pass 300.

Evansville Police Sergeant Anna Gray says that speed limits are not suggestions, they are the law.

