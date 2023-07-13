Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

EPD, ISP teaming up for ‘Speeding Slows You Down’ campaign

EPD, ISP teaming up for ‘Speeding Slows You Down’ campaign
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Happening now through the end of the month, Evansville police are teaming up with Indiana State Police for the “Speeding Slows You Down” campaign.

Officials say law enforcement will be on high alert to stop people from speeding.

Troopers say speeding killed 252 people across Indiana in 2021. Early data from 2022 shows that number jumped up to 290.

While this year, officials say the number could pass 300.

Evansville Police Sergeant Anna Gray says that speed limits are not suggestions, they are the law.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Cameron Shelton in 2017
14 News Investigates: Documents show details behind firing of HPD Officer
Henderson Police Chief Heath Cox
Henderson’s Assistant City Manager terminated
Crews called to rollover crash in Evansville
Former VP Mike Pence stops in Evansville for private event
Former Vice President Mike Pence attends private Evansville event
Henderson eatery officially closing Sunday

Latest News

7/13 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
When FBI agents served a federal search warrant at James William Nott's apartment, a criminal...
FBI finds stolen human remains used as ‘decorations’ in Ky. man’s home
EPD, ISP teaming up for ‘Speeding Slows You Down’ campaign
EPD, ISP teaming up for ‘Speeding Slows You Down’ campaign
7/13 Thursday Sunrise Headlines