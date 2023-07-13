Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Curtain rises for opening night of EVSC’s Summer Musical

Newscast Recording
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The first performance of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation’s Summer Musical is tonight at the Old National Events Plaza.

This year, the students are putting on The Addams Family, a classic comedy that has been performed all around the world and even on Broadway.

Organizers say the Summer Musical gives students the opportunity to immerse themselves in fine arts and culture through a Broadway-style production.

“Beyond receiving exposure to the arts, students who participate also develop confidence, character, teamwork, and many other valuable lifelong skills,” the EVSC Foundation states on their website.

The EVSC says the event further enhances public education since all proceeds go towards funding scholarships, grants and professional student experiences.

The curtain rises Thursday night at 7 p.m. with shows running through Sunday. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Cameron Shelton in 2017
14 News Investigates: Documents show details behind firing of HPD Officer
Crews called to rollover crash in Evansville
Henderson Police Chief Heath Cox
Henderson’s Assistant City Manager terminated
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Former VP Mike Pence stops in Evansville for private event
Former Vice President Mike Pence attends private Evansville event

Latest News

Owensboro Fire Department works towards limiting cancer risk
EPD, ISP teaming up for ‘Speeding Slows You Down’ campaign
Evansville Police on high alert for speeders as deadly crashes continue
Memorial coming down; Wendy's fundraiser set for Sgt. Glenn
Trial pushed back again for wife of slain Evansville firefighter