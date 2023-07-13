Curtain rises for opening night of EVSC’s Summer Musical

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The first performance of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation’s Summer Musical is tonight at the Old National Events Plaza.

This year, the students are putting on The Addams Family, a classic comedy that has been performed all around the world and even on Broadway.

Organizers say the Summer Musical gives students the opportunity to immerse themselves in fine arts and culture through a Broadway-style production.

“Beyond receiving exposure to the arts, students who participate also develop confidence, character, teamwork, and many other valuable lifelong skills,” the EVSC Foundation states on their website.

The EVSC says the event further enhances public education since all proceeds go towards funding scholarships, grants and professional student experiences.

The curtain rises Thursday night at 7 p.m. with shows running through Sunday. For more information, click here.

