Bond set for man accused of threatening Marina Pointe security guard

Evansville man arrested after threatening life of Marina Pointe security guard
Evansville man arrested after threatening life of Marina Pointe security guard(EPD)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man accused of threatening the life of a Marina Point security guard appeared in court Thursday.

According to court records, 20-year-old Alexander Morell requested an early trial before the judge set his bond amount to $10,000 cash only.

This past weekend, police say Morell refused to leave Marina Pointe after security started clearing the bar for closing.

The affidavit states a security guard saw a gun in the back of Morell’s pants and got into a fight with him because the security guard thought he was reaching for it.

Officers say the serial number was scratched off the weapon and believe Morell snuck into the bar by hopping over a fence.

According to officials, Morell is facing several charges including intimidation with a deadly weapon and false reporting.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

