American Heritage makes another stop at Evansville riverfront

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The American Cruise Line boat American Heritage stopped again in Evansville Thursday.

Officials tell us this year, they are making eight stops in Evansville through the fall.

Last year they made six stops.

We’re told about 150 tourists come to the River City each time.

They stay for a few hours to look around at what Evansville has to offer.

The boat docks at the old LST dock.

