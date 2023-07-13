Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Amber Alert issued after mother took newborn from Phoenix hospital, officials say

Authorities said the baby’s mother was seen leaving the hospital with the baby in the duffel bag.
Authorities said the baby’s mother was seen leaving the hospital with the baby in the duffel bag.(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued for an infant who was allegedly taken by his mother in a duffel bag from an Arizona hospital.

According to Phoenix police, the 5-day-old boy, identified as Baby Santana, was last seen Wednesday at Valleywise Health Medical Center at around 11:45 a.m.

Authorities said the baby’s mother, 24-year-old Rosa Santana, was seen leaving the hospital with the baby in the duffel bag.

The newborn had a feeding tube attached and is in need of life-saving medical treatment.

Rosa Santana is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark shirt, dark pants and carrying a black duffle bag.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert should call 911.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Cameron Shelton in 2017
14 News Investigates: Documents show details behind firing of HPD Officer
Zachary Carey
6 weeks later, family still looking for Evansville man who went missing in Warrick Co.
EPD: Woman facing multiple charges after leading officers on brief chase
EPD: Woman facing multiple charges after leading officers on brief chase
DCSO: Man arrested on multiple drug charges during traffic stop
DCSO: Man arrested on multiple drug charges during traffic stop
Evansville doctor accused of a hit and run Saturday
Sheriff: Evansville plastic surgeon crashes BMW while drunk driving

Latest News

Professional NFL football player Patrick Mahomes, of the Kansas City Chiefs, left, and Brittany...
Mahomes, Shiffrin win top honors at The ESPYS; White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks accepts award for perseverance
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Winning numbers drawn for $750 million Powerball jackpot
School supply giveaway being held in Henderson
A Prime Energy drink is seen, Friday, March 24, 2023, in Detroit. The influencer-backed energy...
Popular Prime drink that exceeds Canada’s caffeine limits to be recalled