On Alert: A Few Severe Storms

By Byron Douglas
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There is a marginal threat of a few severe thunderstorms this afternoon through this evening. The primary storm concern is damaging winds. Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the morning then a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High temps in the mid to upper 80s behind southerly winds. Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms early as lows drop to 70-degrees.

Friday, partly sunny and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temps lower 90s behind southerly winds. The afternoon heat index will settle in the mid to upper 90s.

