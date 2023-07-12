Western Ky. nonprofit provides immersive entrepreneur program to students

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Junior Achievement of West Kentucky and H. L. Neblett Community Center are partnered together to offer “Biz Kids” programs to students.

The nonprofit, Junior Achievement, teaches students in Kindergarten through 12th grade financial literacy, work and career readiness skills, and entrepreneurship.

On Wednesday, H. L. Neblett Community Center students were provided an immersive entrepreneurial program.

Students sat through an in-class session where entrepreneurship and characteristics of an individual in that role were discussed.

They ended the program at Tropical Smoothie Café, where the owner of an Owensboro location discussed business ownership, and students got to make smoothies alongside employees.

Vice President of Area Operations for Junior Achievement, Autumne Baker, says they are grateful to afford opportunities like these to members of the community in this way.

“Just to be able to show them that Sean, the owner of Tropical Smoothie Café, and Donato’s, and some other local businesses,” said Baker. “You know, he didn’t start with the idea of going to be owning all of these businesses, but he was able to accomplish that, and so to show these students they can accomplish this as well, if that’s what they would like to do.”

Baker says the H.L. Neblett students who participated in the entrepreneurial program will undergo a shark tank simulation on Thursday at their headquarters.

