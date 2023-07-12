Birthday Club
7/12 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(WFIE) - All clear this morning, but we are on alert this evening for severe storms moving into the Tri-State.

14 First Alert Meteorologist Byron Douglas has a look at the latest models.

New on Sunrise, former Vice President and Indiana Governor Mike Pence will be in Evansville for a campaign event Wednesday.

It’s all ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Also new on Sunrise, court records show an Evansville man accused of murder has chosen to represent himself in court.

It comes as the trial for Jean Holland begins next week.

A major traffic alert before you leave the house.

Officials say lane restrictions will start today on Highway 41 and State Road 66 in Evansville.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

