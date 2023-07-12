Vanderburgh Co. Council tables prosecutor’s office matters after presentation asking to fill vacancies

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor’s Office made a presentation to the county council Wednesday.

They requested to change some job titles and fill vacancies.

Instead of discussing approval, the council tabled anything to do with the prosecutor’s office until Prosecutor Diana Moers comes before them.

Council members said they felt undermined by the prosecutor’s office taking the matter before the county commission before bringing it to them.

Members said they’ve only seen Prosecutor Moers at one council meeting since she has been elected.

About 30 minutes later, as the meeting was still ongoing, Prosecutor Moers arrived.

