Suspect in Owensboro teen’s death pleads not guilty; adult court transfer request date set

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The teen suspect accused of killing Gaymee Paw was arraigned Wednesday.

Officials say the judge entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

They say a transfer hearing is scheduled for September 6. That’s when the Commonwealth will ask to have it moved to adult court.

Another teen is charged with tampering with physical evidence in the case. That suspect is expected to remain in juvenile court.

Paw was shot last month near Ben Hawes Park.

She was a student at Owensboro High School.

Gaymee Paw (Glenn Funeral Home)

