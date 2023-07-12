Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Strugis Bike Rally returns to Union Co.

(Nick Nelson)
By Travis Onyett
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The annual Sturgis Bike Rally is revving up to take over Union County this week.

Attendees can expect live music, bike games, and food and merchandise vendors.

Organizers say they expect roughly 6,000 bikers to come through Sturgis.

The bike rally gives Sturgis a big economic boost every year.

Over 200 preregistered motorcycle riders from across the country came down today to set up camp and get their armbands.

James Alberson is a rider who came up from Arkansas and says he enjoys the comradery this event brings.

”Years ago, I thought bike rally would be a lot of trouble, but nope,” said Alberson. “Everybody gets along. It’s just a fun place to be. Everybody likes everybody, like to joke and whatever. I love that too.”

Preregistered bikers will receive access to the event at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Tickets for Wednesday is $60, Thursday and Friday is $50 and Saturday for $40.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville doctor accused of a hit and run Saturday
Sheriff: Evansville plastic surgeon crashes BMW while drunk driving
Graveside service for Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn
Funeral held for Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn
UPDATE: Juvenile found dead in private Warrick Co. lake identified
Police: Juvenile found dead in private Warrick Co. lake identified
Jasper Police asking for help identifying persons of interest
Jasper Police asking for help identifying persons of interest
EverQuote
EverQuote laying off 98 people in Evansville

Latest News

HMP&L schedule power outage for powerline maintenance
KK’s Hair Today to give out free back to school haircuts
Gibson Co. Ambulance Service struggles to fill staff openings
Gibson Co. Ambulance Service struggles to fill staff openings
Schnucks to host ‘Hydrate Our Heroes’ event
Schnucks to host ‘Hydrate Our Heroes’ event