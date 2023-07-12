Strugis Bike Rally returns to Union Co.

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The annual Sturgis Bike Rally is revving up to take over Union County this week.

Attendees can expect live music, bike games, and food and merchandise vendors.

Organizers say they expect roughly 6,000 bikers to come through Sturgis.

The bike rally gives Sturgis a big economic boost every year.

Over 200 preregistered motorcycle riders from across the country came down today to set up camp and get their armbands.

James Alberson is a rider who came up from Arkansas and says he enjoys the comradery this event brings.

”Years ago, I thought bike rally would be a lot of trouble, but nope,” said Alberson. “Everybody gets along. It’s just a fun place to be. Everybody likes everybody, like to joke and whatever. I love that too.”

Preregistered bikers will receive access to the event at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Tickets for Wednesday is $60, Thursday and Friday is $50 and Saturday for $40.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.