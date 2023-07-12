Residents of Posey Co. furious over internet pole installations

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE) - Citizens of Posey Co. are calling for action following the recent installation of poles related to an internet expansion project dating back to 2022.

“We’ve had a number of complaints over the last few weeks about placement of poles in farmers’ fields,” Posey County Commissioner Bryan Schorr said.

At recent county commission meetings, residents have spoken out to the commissioners and to Mainstream Fiber Networks representatives about the quality of work they’ve witnessed.

“Lines [are] tearing up trees, poles [are] 20 feet into crops,” one citizen said during the June 20 meeting.

The project was extended last year due to supply chain issues, and it’s now dealing with more obstacles.

“We want it to look nice years down the road, be safe years down the road,” Joe Neidig said at the June 20 meeting. “To not have to be rebuilt or remediated even months down the road.”

Schorr says the county was chosen to be a part of this majority state funded project.

All of the dollars put into this project from the county have been through ARPA funds, and so far, they’ve used $1 million of said funds towards the project.

They are two-thirds of the way done with forking out their portion of the bill, with $500,000 still left to be paid to the Mainstream.

“We’re working with Mainstream and we’re working with the state to try and figure out the best path forward, how to make this work for the citizens of Posey County,” Schorr said.

Schorr says they’ve told Mainstream Fiber Networks to halt the installation of poles and to head back to the drawing board. While that’s happening, the county is also holding off on paying the final third of the money due.

This also feeds into the fact that they’re looking into dollar figures, trying to determine how much it would cost the county to move the rest of the fiber installation underground.

“We would like to see them put it underground,” Schorr said. “[Have the fiber] Out of sight [and] out of mind.”

Schorr says they want the project done right, so that constant maintenance won’t be needed for the lines and poles.

“Fiber’s going to be very to us and our future in Posey County, so we have to have fiber that’s going to be working,” Schorr said. “If it’s going out every time we have a storm, then it won’t be a successful venture for Posey County or Mainstream.”

Schorr says he and a person from the state drove around the county to assess the state of the project, and that he’s working with the state and Mainstream to come to an agreement on how to fix any issues that may have been discovered.

