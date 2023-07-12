Procession through Mt. Vernon held before firefighter’s funeral

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Several fire departments gathered to remember a long time Mt. Vernon firefighter.

Andy Granderson died Friday after a long battle with cancer.

Granderson was a firefighter with Black Township Fire and Rescue for more than twenty years.

Mount Vernon Fire Department members draped a multi-story flag across Main Street as a procession of cars and fire trucks from the surrounding area passed under it.

Fire Chief Ryan Riggs says members of eight fire departments came to show their support.

“We’re all fire fighters, so we try to support everyone when we can. This is just us showing support, showing what Andy meant to all our fire departments,” said Chief Riggs.

Following the processional, a celebration of life ceremony was held at Bethesda Church in Mt. Vernon with burial service afterwards at McFadden Cemetery.

