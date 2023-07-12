Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Procession through Mt. Vernon held before firefighter’s funeral

Procession through Mt. Vernon held before firefighter’s funeral
By Liz DeSantis
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Several fire departments gathered to remember a long time Mt. Vernon firefighter.

Andy Granderson died Friday after a long battle with cancer.

Granderson was a firefighter with Black Township Fire and Rescue for more than twenty years.

Mount Vernon Fire Department members draped a multi-story flag across Main Street as a procession of cars and fire trucks from the surrounding area passed under it.

Fire Chief Ryan Riggs says members of eight fire departments came to show their support.

“We’re all fire fighters, so we try to support everyone when we can. This is just us showing support, showing what Andy meant to all our fire departments,” said Chief Riggs.

Following the processional, a celebration of life ceremony was held at Bethesda Church in Mt. Vernon with burial service afterwards at McFadden Cemetery.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Cameron Shelton in 2017
14 News Investigates: Documents show details behind firing of HPD Officer
Zachary Carey
6 weeks later, family still looking for Evansville man who went missing in Warrick Co.
EPD: Woman facing multiple charges after leading officers on brief chase
EPD: Woman facing multiple charges after leading officers on brief chase
Evansville doctor accused of a hit and run Saturday
Sheriff: Evansville plastic surgeon crashes BMW while drunk driving
DCSO: Man arrested on multiple drug charges during traffic stop
DCSO: Man arrested on multiple drug charges during traffic stop

Latest News

New McLean Co. senior services center nearly complete
New McLean Co. senior services center nearly complete
Meeting to discuss solar farms held in Spencer Co.
Meeting to discuss solar farms held in Spencer Co.
‘Bourbon and Blues Car Experience’ coming to Owensboro
‘Bourbon and Blues Car Experience’ coming to Owensboro
Kentucky Bike Rally underway
Kentucky Bike Rally underway