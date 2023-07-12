New McLean Co. senior services center nearly complete

McLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In McLean County, officials say construction of the new senior services center is nearing the final stages of completion.

Construction began almost a year after the previous senior services center burned down in 2020.

A Facebook post by the county judge executive’s office show the current state of the new senior center.

Officials say the next steps in construction are adding electrical, a drop ceiling, and sliding doors.

Officials say crews are also making progress on the new broadband and 911 tower.

They are awaiting antenna and power installation.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.