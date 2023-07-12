Birthday Club
New McLean Co. senior services center nearly complete
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
McLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In McLean County, officials say construction of the new senior services center is nearing the final stages of completion.

Construction began almost a year after the previous senior services center burned down in 2020.

A Facebook post by the county judge executive’s office show the current state of the new senior center.

Officials say the next steps in construction are adding electrical, a drop ceiling, and sliding doors.

Officials say crews are also making progress on the new broadband and 911 tower.

They are awaiting antenna and power installation.

